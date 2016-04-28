版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 11:06 BJT

BRIEF-Tenaris SA Q1 earnings per share $0.02

April 27 Tenaris SA :

* Q1 revenue $1.26 billion

* Says Q1 earnings per ADS $0.03; Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Says sales continue to decline sequentially affected by ongoing reductions in drilling activity worldwideSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐