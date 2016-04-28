BRIEF-Tenaris SA Q1 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Tenaris SA :
* Q1 revenue $1.26 billion
* Says Q1 earnings per ADS $0.03; Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Says sales continue to decline sequentially affected by ongoing reductions in drilling activity worldwideSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.