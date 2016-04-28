版本:
BRIEF-Lehman Brothers Trustee announces plans for additional distribution

April 28 Lehman Brothers Trustee

* Lehman Brothers Trustee says if approved by court, distribution would bring cumulative payout to unsecured general creditors to 38 percent

* Lehman Brothers inc. Trustee announces plans for additional distribution to unsecured general creditors

* Lehman Brothers trustee says intent for fourth distribution to bring total unsecured general creditor payout to 38 percent

* Intends to file motion with court in may seeking approval for distribution; if approved, plans to make distribution in july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

