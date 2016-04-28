BRIEF-Lehman Brothers Trustee announces plans for additional distribution

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Lehman Brothers Trustee
* Lehman Brothers Trustee says if approved by court, distribution would bring cumulative payout to unsecured general creditors to 38 percent
* Lehman Brothers inc. Trustee announces plans for additional distribution to unsecured general creditors
* Lehman Brothers trustee says intent for fourth distribution to bring total unsecured general creditor payout to 38 percent
* Intends to file motion with court in may seeking approval for distribution; if approved, plans to make distribution in july
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.