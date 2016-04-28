BRIEF-Domino's says about $0.02 negative impact on Q1 profit from New Year's calendar shift - conf call

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Domino's Pizza Inc :
* Net of approximate $0.02 negative impact on Q1 earnings from New Year's calendar shift - conf call
* CFO says for FY, continue to estimate foreign currency could have $8-$12 mln negative year-over-year impact on pretax earnings - conf call Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web