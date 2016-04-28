版本:
BRIEF-Domino's says about $0.02 negative impact on Q1 profit from New Year's calendar shift - conf call

April 28 Domino's Pizza Inc :

* Net of approximate $0.02 negative impact on Q1 earnings from New Year's calendar shift - conf call

* CFO says for FY, continue to estimate foreign currency could have $8-$12 mln negative year-over-year impact on pretax earnings - conf call Further company coverage:

