BRIEF-Airbus spends hundreds of millions a year on cyber defence

April 28 Airbus Group SE AGM:

* CEO says group spends hundreds of millions of euros a year on cyber defence, expects that to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

