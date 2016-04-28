版本:
BRIEF--Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Primary Offering of Common Units

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Announced commencement of a primary public offering of $40.0 million of its common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

