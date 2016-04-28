版本:
BRIEF-Biomarin posts Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.53

April 28 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Biomarin announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $236.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $240.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

