2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-CME lowers margins for cotton futures

April 28 CME Group Inc

* CME lowers cotton futures (C) initial margins by 9.5 percent to $1,045 per contract from $1,155

* Margins will be effective after the close of business on Friday, April 29, 2016 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

