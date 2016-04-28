版本:
BRIEF-CME raises margins for soybean futures

April 28 CME Group Inc

* CME raises soybean futures (S) initial margins for speculators by 14.3 percent to $2,200 per contract from $1,925

* Margins will be effective after the close of business on Friday, April 29, 2016 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

