BRIEF-DDR Corp sees 2016 diluted FFO of $1.20 to $1.25 per share

April 28 DDR Corp

* DDR Corp sees 2016 diluted FFO of $1.20 to $1.25 per share

* DDR reports first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

