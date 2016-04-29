BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group prelim FY net loss widens to EUR 16.3 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 29 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* FY prelim net sales 7.996 million euros ($9.11 million) versus 7.210 million euros year ago
* Prelim FY EBIT loss 12.6 million euros versus loss 5.9 million euros year ago
* FY net result -16.256 million euros versus -6.529 million euros year ago
* Airopack technology group receives extension from six swiss exchange for publishing its 2015 annual report
* Six swiss exchange has granted extension until May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: