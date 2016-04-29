版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines Group CEO Parker's 2015 compensation $11.4 mln - SEC filing

April 29 American Airlines Group Inc :

* CEO Douglas Parker's 2015 compensation was $11.4 million versus FY 2014 compensation of $12.3 million - SEC filing

* Says CFO Derek J. Kerr FY 2015 total compensation $5.2 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* President J. Scott Kirby 2015 total compensation of $8.3 million versus $8.8 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CEO Douglas Parker's 2015 stock compensation included stock awards of $10.3 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1pOmvZn Further company coverage:

