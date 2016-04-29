BRIEF-Valeant says 3 new independent directors nominated to board

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant announces nominees for election to board of directors
* Three new independent directors nominated to board
* Independent directors nominated to board; five independent directors will not be standing for re-election
* Five independent directors will not be standing for re-election
* Says neither Pearson nor Howard B. Schiller will be standing for re-election
* Joseph Papa has been nominated for election to board
* Five current independent directors nominated for re-election are William Ackman, Frederic Eshelman, Stephen Fraidin, Robert Hale, Thomas Ross
* Five independent directors not standing for re-election are Ronald Farmer, Colleen Goggins, Theo Melas-Kyriazi, G. Mason Morfit, Norma Provencio
* Nominating and governance committee recommended 3 additional independent directors Argeris N. Karabelas, Russel C. Robertson, Amy B. Wechsler Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.