BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp to buy TLA Worldwide PLC

* Says acquire TLA for stock and cash consideration to result in a combined co with an initial enterprise value of greater than $200 million

* AAPC announces agreement to acquire TLA Worldwide PLC

* Combined company will be led by TLA's co-founders, Bart Campbell , chairman, and Michael J. Principe , CEO

* Under terms, each existing TLA shareholder may elect to receive all new AAPC shares, all cash or a combination thereof

* Says following transaction and combined company will trade on NASDAQ stock exchange

* TLA Worldwide will delist from AIM on london stock exchange following transaction

* Says AAPC and TLA directors have recommended that their respective shareholders vote in favor of deal

