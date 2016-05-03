BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp to buy TLA Worldwide PLC

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp :
* Says acquire TLA for stock and cash consideration to result in a combined co with an initial enterprise value of greater than $200 million
* AAPC announces agreement to acquire TLA Worldwide PLC
* Combined company will be led by TLA's co-founders, Bart Campbell , chairman, and Michael J. Principe , CEO
* Under terms, each existing TLA shareholder may elect to receive all new AAPC shares, all cash or a combination thereof
* Says following transaction and combined company will trade on NASDAQ stock exchange
* TLA Worldwide will delist from AIM on london stock exchange following transaction
* Says AAPC and TLA directors have recommended that their respective shareholders vote in favor of deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.