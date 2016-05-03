版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Infineon CEO says continues to look at further M&A deals

May 3 Infineon Technologies Ag

* CFO says lower outlook is based soley on currency changes, not underlying business impacts

* CFO says automotive unit operating margins to exceed 14 percent in fiscal 2016

* CEO says continues to look at further potential m&a deals Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

