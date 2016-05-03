版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 17:56 BJT

BRIEF-National Healthcare Q1 earnings per share $0.91

May 3 National Healthcare Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* NHC reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue rose 3.2 percent to $229.6 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐