BRIEF-RetailMenNot Inc Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

May 3 Retailmenot Inc

* Sees Q2 total net revenues to be in range of $58.5 million - $64.5 million

* Retailmenot, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to $54.6 million

* Sees fy consolidated total net revenues to be in range of $271.0 to $290.0 million , or growth of 13% at midpoint

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $54.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $51.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S