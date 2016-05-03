BRIEF-Fortis Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.67

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Fortis Inc :
* FortisAlberta sees 2016 capital tracker revenue C$65 million
* Fortis reports first quarter earnings of $162 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.67
* Capital expenditure plan on track
* Over five-year period through 2020, excluding itc, corporation's capital program is expected to be approximately C$9 billion
* Continues to target 6% average annual dividend growth through 2020
* Qtrly revenue C$1,757 million versus C$1,915 million last year
* Q1 revenue view C$2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly fall in revenue mainly due to flow through in customer rates of lower energy supply costs at FortisBC Energy and Central Hudson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.