REFILE-BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Q1 adj loss per Class A share $0.27

May 3 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group :

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share per class A share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of March 31, 2016, assets under management totaled $43.2 billion, a decrease of $5.1 billion, or 11%, from March 31, 2015

* Assets under management decreased to an estimated $42.0 billion as of May 1, 2016

* Board of directors of Och-Ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend

* Distributable earnings per adjusted class A share excluding reserve-non-GAAP $0.11