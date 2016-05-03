版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-Air France to take Boeing 787s from autumn 2016

May 3 Air France exective in briefing to reporters:

* Says to take first Boeing 787 in autumn 2016, second plane in April 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐