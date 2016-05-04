版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-New Residential Investment posts Q1 core earnings per share $0.49

May 4 New Residential Investment Corp

* Qtrly net interest income $108.8 million versus $119.6 million in previous quarter (not in last year)

* New residential announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐