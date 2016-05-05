版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-SunPower sees FY 2016 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

May 5 Sunpower Corp :

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $290 million to $340 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion Source text : Further company coverage:

