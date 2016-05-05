版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Partners files for shelf offering of up to $150 mln units

May 5 Dominion Midstream Partners LP

* Files for shelf offering of common units of up to $150 million - SEC Filing Source text for: 1.usa.gov/1UCLOdZ Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐