BRIEF-Bill Barrett reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Bill Barrett Corp :
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly production sales volumes of 1.4 mmboe
* Executed agreement to divest a portion of Uinta basin assets for approximately $30 million
* 2016 capital expenditures outlook reduced to $90-$135 million from $100-$150 million as a result of lower well costs
* Exited Q1 of 2016 with $106 million of cash and an undrawn credit facility
* At March 31, 2016, principal balance of long-term debt was $803.2 million
* Q2 capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $30-$35 million
* 2016 production outlook of 5.8-6.2 mmboe
* $135 million, reduced from $100-$150 million as a result of lower XRL well costs
* Q2 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 1.4 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
