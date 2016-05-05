版本:
BRIEF-RPT-Canyon services group Q1 revenue C$71.3 million vs I/B/E/S view C$78.1 million

May 5 Canyon Services Group Inc

* Q1 negative FFO per share c$0.19

* Canyon reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue c$71.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$78.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

