BRIEF-Hydro One posts Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.35 per share

May 6 Hydro One Ltd

* Qtrly revenue C$1.69 billion versus C$1.81 billion last year

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view c$1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating cost improvements offset by unseasonably mild winter temperatures and ice storm recovery costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

