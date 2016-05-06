版本:
BRIEF-Credito Real issues 300 mln pesos in local notes

May 6 Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER :

* Said on Thursday successfully issues 300 million Mexican pesos ($16.8 million) in local notes with ticker CREAL 00516

* Completes amortization of its 200 million pesos short term unsecured notes CREAL 00415

Source text: bit.ly/21E9BuO

Further company coverage:

($1 = 17.9075 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)

