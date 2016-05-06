BRIEF-Credito Real issues 300 mln pesos in local notes

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER :
* Said on Thursday successfully issues 300 million Mexican pesos ($16.8 million) in local notes with ticker CREAL 00516
* Completes amortization of its 200 million pesos short term unsecured notes CREAL 00415
Source text: bit.ly/21E9BuO
Further company coverage:
($1 = 17.9075 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award