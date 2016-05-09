版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-TowerJazz CEO sees revenue up in second half of 2016

May 9 Tower Semiconductor Ltd

* TowerJazz CEO says he expects stronger revenue in the second half of 2016 than in first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐