版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Travelcenters of America LLC Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 9 Travelcenters Of America Llc

* Travelcenters Of America LLC announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenues $1.2 billion versus $1.4 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says fuel sales volume increased 40.4 million gallons, or 8.1%, in 2016 Q1 compared to 2015 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐