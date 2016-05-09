BRIEF-Travelcenters of America LLC Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Travelcenters Of America Llc
* Travelcenters Of America LLC announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly total revenues $1.2 billion versus $1.4 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says fuel sales volume increased 40.4 million gallons, or 8.1%, in 2016 Q1 compared to 2015 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake