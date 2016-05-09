版本:
BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring reaffirms its full year 2016 outlook

May 9 Armstrong Flooring Inc :

* Armstrong flooring reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net loss of $2.6 million

* Q1 sales $284.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $266.7 million

* Company reaffirms its full year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

