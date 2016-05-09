BRIEF-Tetra Technologies posts Q1 loss per share of $1.11

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Tetra technologies Inc announces first-quarter 2016 results
* Q1 2016 revenue declined 34.3 percent from Q4 as result of 36 percent fall in North American rig count
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $169.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $204.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.11
* Says forecast for full year 2016 adjusted free cash flow is a range of $30 to $50 million
* Recorded $116.9 million of impairments and other charges, primarily for our compression and production testing divisions in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake