BRIEF-Tetra Technologies posts Q1 loss per share of $1.11

May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Tetra technologies Inc announces first-quarter 2016 results

* Q1 2016 revenue declined 34.3 percent from Q4 as result of 36 percent fall in North American rig count

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $169.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $204.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $1.11

* Says forecast for full year 2016 adjusted free cash flow is a range of $30 to $50 million

* Recorded $116.9 million of impairments and other charges, primarily for our compression and production testing divisions in Q1