版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Teva still expects 4 pct U.S. generic price erosion

May 9 (Reuters) -

* Teva Pharm says still expects 4 percent price erosion for its U.S. generic drugs in 2016

* Teva Pharm says still expects cost synergies, tax savings of $1.4 billion annually from Actavis deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐