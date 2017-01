May 9 Geopark Ltd

* Expects that commercial discounts in Colombia will increase to approximately $15.5/bbl beginning in Q2

* Geopark reports results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $36.6 million versus $54.4 million

* Qtrly oil and gas production up 15% to 22,518 boepd

