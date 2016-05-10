版本:
BRIEF-ICE Clear U.S. raises margins for soybeans

May 10 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Clear U.S. raises Soybeans (IS) margins by 66.7 percent to $3,000 per contract from $1,800

* Margin effective with the opening of business on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 and thereafter (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

