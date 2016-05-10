版本:
中国
2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Equity financial holdings reports Q1 results

May 10 Equity Financial Holdings Inc

* Qtrly net income of $149,000 or $0.02 per share

* Equity financial holdings reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

