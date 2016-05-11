BUZZ-Leifheit: watertight margins even after shift to mass market

** Germany-based Leifheit's move to produce
lower-end versions of its highly engineered household products
for the mass market has worked, says Old Mutual Global
Investors' Ian Ormiston who has started buying shares
** The worry was that servicing the mid-market - c7x size of
high end (drying racks, kitchen goods and window cleaning
systems among co's products and customers prepared to pay top
dollar for quality) - would come to the detriment of margins
** But the bet has paid off; in the last 12 months they have
stripped out any "over-engineering" and can sell at lower price
point at the same margin (given lower engineering/distribution
cost), PM says
** Even the likes of discounters Aldi/Lidl now stock
Leifheit products
** Solid results: recent FY slight beat, says Berenberg
(flags slow top line, but margin improvement)
** Leifheit competes with family-run Kärcher, its products
are distributed in Europe and US, among others; in Germany it is
number one in Laundry and Wellbeing, and number two in Cleaning,
per Berenberg
