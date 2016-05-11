版本:
BRIEF-Cervus equipment Q1 shr $0.11

May 11 Cervus Equipment Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Cervus Equipment Corp announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $208.5 million versus $238.4 million

