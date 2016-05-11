BRIEF-Cervus equipment Q1 shr $0.11

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 Cervus Equipment Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Cervus Equipment Corp announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue $208.5 million versus $238.4 million
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items