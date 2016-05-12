版本:
BRIEF-Oil firm Wintershall awards contract to Halliburton

May 12 Oil firm Wintershall said in a statement:

* Awards service contract for Norway's Maria field to Halliburton

* The four-year contract covers drilling services for Wintershall's exploration and development wells in Norway, and can be used at other fields than Maria as well

* The value of the contract was not disclosed (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

