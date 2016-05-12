BRIEF-Vecima reports Q3 share $0.27

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Vecima Networks Inc
* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue C$31.8 million versus C$23.2 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Qtrly earnings per Vecima Networks Inc
* Sees Fiscal 2016 sales in higher-end of range of $100.0 million to $108.0 million
* Sees Fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $32.0 million and $37.0 million
* For Fiscal 2016, now expects both sales and adjusted ebitda, to be in top end of previously guided ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.