版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Vecima reports Q3 share $0.27

May 12 Vecima Networks Inc

* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue C$31.8 million versus C$23.2 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Qtrly earnings per Vecima Networks Inc

* Sees Fiscal 2016 sales in higher-end of range of $100.0 million to $108.0 million

* Sees Fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $32.0 million and $37.0 million

* For Fiscal 2016, now expects both sales and adjusted ebitda, to be in top end of previously guided ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐