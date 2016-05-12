BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group reports qtrly adj earnings per share of $0.02

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 (Reuters) -
* Innova Gaming Group announces Q1 financial results
* Revenue in Q1-2016 of $5.4 million , compared to $4.6 million in Q1-2015
* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.02
* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.