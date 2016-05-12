版本:
BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group reports qtrly adj earnings per share of $0.02

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Innova Gaming Group announces Q1 financial results

* Revenue in Q1-2016 of $5.4 million , compared to $4.6 million in Q1-2015

* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.02

* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

