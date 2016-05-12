BRIEF-Symantec Q4 shr $3.15

May 12 Symantec Corp
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.15
* Sees FY 2017 diluted EPS $0.69 - $0.73
* Q4 revenue $873 million versus i/b/e/s view $878.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
* $400 million efficiency program underway to accelerate
next phase of margin expansion
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 GAAP revenue $873 million versus $899 million
* Qtrly Non-GAAP revenue $873 million versus $929 million
last year
* Will return remaining $1.3 billion in capital by end of
current fiscal year
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.06 - $1.10
* Entered into a $2 billion credit facility, including a $1
billion refinancing of our revolver and a new $1 billion
prepayable term loan
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 - $0.26
* Quarterly cash dividend of 7.5 cents per common share to
be paid on june 22, 2016
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue $3,490 million - $3,580 million
* has returned $4.2 billion of previously announced $5.5
billion capital return program related to Veritas sale
* will return remaining $1.3 billion by end of current
fiscal year
