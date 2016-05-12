BRIEF-Conformis Q1 loss per share $0.37

May 12 Conformis Inc
* Sees Q2 Quarterly Revenue $17.7 Million To $18.7 Million
* Philipp Lang To Remain As Ceo Until Successor Is Named
* Conformis Reports First Quarter 2016 Financial Results And
Updates Fiscal Year 2016 Revenue Guidance; Board Of Directors
Initiates Ceo Succession Plan
* Q1 Loss Per Share $0.37
* Q1 Revenue $20.3 Million Versus I/B/E/S View $19.2 Million
* Q1 Earnings Per Share View $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
* Retained An Executive Search Firm To Search For A New
President And Chief Executive Officer
* Sees Fy 2016 Revenue $76 Million To $81 Million
* Fy2016 Revenue View $85.8 Million -- Thomson Reuters
* Qtrly Total Revenue Of $20.3 Million, Up 38%
Year-Over-Year On A Reported Basis
