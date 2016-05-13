版本:
BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT to sell Fort Worth Hospital and Medical Office Real Estate

May 13 Sabra Health Care Reit Inc

* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - On May 12, 2016, auction was held to sell Fort Worth Hospital and Medical Office Real Estate

* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - Winning bidder with a purchase price of $116.5 million

* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2016 to approve sale to THR

* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - Texas Health Resources ("THR") was winning bidder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

