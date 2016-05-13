BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT to sell Fort Worth Hospital and Medical Office Real Estate

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Sabra Health Care Reit Inc
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - On May 12, 2016, auction was held to sell Fort Worth Hospital and Medical Office Real Estate
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - Winning bidder with a purchase price of $116.5 million
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2016 to approve sale to THR
* Sabra Health Care Reit Inc - Texas Health Resources ("THR") was winning bidder
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.