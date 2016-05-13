BRIEF-Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta signs new lease, buys land reserves

May 13 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV :

* Said on Thursday signed a lease agreement with automotive manufacturer Bilstein, a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp, to develop a built-to-suit building in San Miquel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

* The development for Bilstein will involve a total investment from Vesta of around $6.9 million

* The term of the lease will be more than 10 years and the rental payments will start in Dec.

* Monthly rent is expected to be $62,246

* Says acquired 19.6 hectares of land in Guanajuato for $7.1 million and plans to develop 88,000 square metes in several buildings

Source text: bit.ly/1s6cBns

