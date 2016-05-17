版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 results

May 17 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $721.2 million versus $706.6 million

* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 EPS $1.22 versus $1.04

* Israel's Elbit Systems to pay Q1 dividend of $0.40 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

