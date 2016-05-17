BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 results

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $721.2 million versus $706.6 million
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 EPS $1.22 versus $1.04
* Israel's Elbit Systems to pay Q1 dividend of $0.40 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.