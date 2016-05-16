BRIEF-American express co reports April credit card rates

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 American Express Co
* April uscs card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.5 percent versus 1.5 percent (not 1.4 percent) in march
* 30 days past due loans as percentage of total loans in april for uscs card member loans 0.9 percent (not 1.5 percent) versus 1.0 (not 1.5 percent) in march
* April u.s. Small business card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.4 percent versus 1.4 percent in march Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TcWwbX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.