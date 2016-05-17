版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 11:15 BJT

BRIEF-Dex Media Inc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in district of Delaware

May 16 Dex Media Inc

* Dex Media Inc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in district of Delaware- court filing

* Dex Media Inc lists assets and liabilities in $1 billion to $10 billion range- court filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/258R6nP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

