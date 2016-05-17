版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase shareholders re-elect board, approve pay

May 17 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against (not for) proposal to change how votes are counted

* Elect all 11 directors to the board

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote to approve executive pay

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders ratify Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP as bank's independent accounting firm

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal requiring an independent chair at the bank

* Based awards

* Core businesses will enhance shareholder value

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against amending executive compensation clawback policy

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal to adopt "balanced executive compensation" philosophy to "improve ethical conduct and public reputation" Further company coverage:

