BRIEF-Synopsys Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

May 18 Synopsys Inc

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75

* Synopsys posts financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $605 million versus i/b/e/s view $602 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.51

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $595 million to $610 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.98, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.36 billion to $2.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $598.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.95 to $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

