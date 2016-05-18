BRIEF-Synopsys Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 Synopsys Inc
* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75
* Synopsys posts financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 revenue $605 million versus i/b/e/s view $602 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.51
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $595 million to $610 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.98, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.36 billion to $2.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $598.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.95 to $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: