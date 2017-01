May 19 Cato Corp

* Cato reports 1Q EPS 16%

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $285.5 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.25 to $2.38

* Sees Q2 same store sales in the range of down 2% to flat

* Same-Store sales for Q1 were flat