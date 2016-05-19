BRIEF-Toro reports Q2 earnings per share $1.89

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Toro Co :
* The Toro Company reports record second quarter earnings
* Q2 sales $836.4 million
* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.95
* Q2 earnings per share $1.89
* Q2 revenue view $854 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $3.90 to $4.00
* Now expects revenue growth for fiscal 2016 to be flat to up two percent
* "On residential side of business, poor weather in later part of quarter negatively impacted sales" in Q2
* "Q2 results were also negatively impacted by lower sales of residential riding products"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter