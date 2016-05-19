BRIEF-Toro reports Q2 earnings per share $1.89

May 19 Toro Co :

* The Toro Company reports record second quarter earnings

* Q2 sales $836.4 million

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.95

* Q2 earnings per share $1.89

* Q2 revenue view $854 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $3.90 to $4.00

* Now expects revenue growth for fiscal 2016 to be flat to up two percent

* "On residential side of business, poor weather in later part of quarter negatively impacted sales" in Q2

* "Q2 results were also negatively impacted by lower sales of residential riding products"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: